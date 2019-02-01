NBA All-Star reserves announced: Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic lead the way
The NBA announced on Thursday the reserve players selected for next month’s All-Star game.
Where the starters announced last week were selected via a combination of fan, player and media vote, coaches filled out the rosters with the pool of reserves who will join either Team LeBron or Team Giannis in Charlotte for the All-Star game.
Eastern Conference
Backcourt
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers (will not play due to injury)
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Frontcourt
Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
One more player will need to be selected to replace Oladipo, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell and Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler are likely candidates to take his spot.
Western Conference
Backcourt
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Frontcourt
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
Davis is dealing with a finger injury. His status for the All-Star game is not yet known.
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains by virtue of receiving the most fan votes and will select their teams on Feb. 7 from the pool of starters and reserves.
Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker join Antetokounmpo as starters out of the East.
Paul George, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Stephen Curry join James as starters out of the West.
After last year’s selection process between James and Stephen Curry was done in secret in the first year of this format, James and Antetokounmpo’s draft will be televised next Thursday on TNT at 7 p.m. EST.
