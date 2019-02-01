NBA All-Star reserves announced: Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic lead the way

The NBA announced on Thursday the reserve players selected for next month’s All-Star game.

Where the starters announced last week were selected via a combination of fan, player and media vote, coaches filled out the rosters with the pool of reserves who will join either Team LeBron or Team Giannis in Charlotte for the All-Star game.

Anthony Davis may never suit up again for the Pelicans, but he was selected to represent them as an All-Star reserve. (Getty)

Eastern Conference

Backcourt

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers (will not play due to injury)

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Frontcourt

Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

One more player will need to be selected to replace Oladipo, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell and Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler are likely candidates to take his spot.

Ben Simmons, right, will join Sixers teammate Joel Embiid as an All-Star. (Getty)

Western Conference

Backcourt

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Frontcourt

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

Davis is dealing with a finger injury. His status for the All-Star game is not yet known.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains by virtue of receiving the most fan votes and will select their teams on Feb. 7 from the pool of starters and reserves.

Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker join Antetokounmpo as starters out of the East.

Paul George, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Stephen Curry join James as starters out of the West.

After last year’s selection process between James and Stephen Curry was done in secret in the first year of this format, James and Antetokounmpo’s draft will be televised next Thursday on TNT at 7 p.m. EST.

