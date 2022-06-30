NBA star Miles Bridges arrested on domestic violence charge in Los Angeles

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge Wednesday, authorities said.

Bridges, 24, who had a breakout campaign during the past NBA season, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police declined to immediately provide additional information but said more would be released later Thursday.

Bridges was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday and was booked into jail about 5:30 p.m., according to records with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

He was released from jail about 8 p.m. Wednesday after posting $130,000 bail. Bridges has a court date on July 20, records show.

Bridges' representatives could not be immediately reached Thursday, but the Hornets addressed the arrest in a statement.

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges," the team said. "We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."

His arrest came on the eve of the beginning of the NBA free agency period in which he is due for a big payday.

Bridges averaged career highs last season with 20.2 points per game, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists.

He is well known to NBA fans for his ferocious highlight dunks.

Bridges was selected as the 12th pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He played two seasons for Michigan State University's Tom Izzo and averaged about 17 points per game.