NBA star Michael Cooper hosts event at local business in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former NBA star Michael Cooper hosted a signing event at Sun City Collectibles on Saturday.

“I [was] brought up to give back to the community,” said Cooper. “And that’s one reason that I’m down here with Sun City Collectibles, giving the fans an opportunity to come out and meet people that kind of watch me grow up all the way from from college to the pros. It’s always fun to come back and I guess enjoy it and mix it up with some of the kids.”

The five time NBA Champion played for the Los Angeles Lakers for the guards entire professional career.

Most recently, Cooper was inducted to the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2024.

Cooper was drafted in 1978 out of the University of New Mexico after playing for the Lobos for two season, from 1976-1978.

The 6-foot-5 defensive powerhouse was an eight time selection for the NBA All-Defensive team.

Following his retirement in 1990 from the pros, Cooper took up coaching at a variety of different levels. One of which included coaching the LA Sparks to its first playoff appearance in program history as well as two championship titles.

Cooper later returned to the Albuquerque area to coach for the Thunderbirds- an NBA D-league in 2005.

The highly decorated athlete still has a hand in coaching, but now it more focused on giving back to the community and inspiring the youth.

“I live around 2 minutes away from here, so to have this brought to El Paso – it’s great,” said Lakers fan Oscar Vasquez. “My dad brought me into basketball. I love basketball. Ever since I was a kid and I played it, I grew up on the Lakers. So I’ve always been a Lakers fan and I know that won’t change for a long time.”

