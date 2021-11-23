NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Gets Roasted After Wearing Cartoonishly Large Pink Sweater at Wizards-Hornets Basketball Game

Kyle Kuzma just made the most overt fashion statement. On Monday, the NBA star created buzz after wearing a cartoonishly large sweater.

When you're off to one of the best starts in franchise history, you get to wear whatever you want😂@kylekuzma | #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/2drVu8PpGg More from Footwear News — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) November 22, 2021

Kuzma, who plays for the Washington Wizards, was spotted in the enormous pink sweater while strutting into the locker room at his team’s match against the Charlotte Hornets in Washington, D.C. The pullover’s sleeves completely covered his long arms and almost reached his knees. Crafted by Raf Simmons, the oversized virgin wool jumper is currently priced at $1,659 on Farfetch.com and is available in pink, yellow and black.

Commemorating the elaborate statement, Kuzma finished off his look with baggy black jeans by Rick Owens, Amiri white sneakers and a white beanie.

The sweater from Simons’ fall 2021 collection immediately sparked a slew of memes. Social media users began comparing the sweater to a “straight jacket,” “moo moo” and various cartoons like “Spongebob Squarepants,” “The Kids Next Door” and “Dr Seuss’ The Lorax” as well as other characters and their outfits. Kuzma’s former Lakers teammate, Lebron James also chimed in and called the sweater outrageous.

Kuzma was a good sport throughout the trolling. He owned the look with confidence as seen in a Twitter video viewed more than 4 million times.

Damn @kylekuzma really kept a straight face wearing that 10xl pink moo moo. — Go chargers (@clipshowjames) November 23, 2021

someone tell kuz halloween is over!!! — Frederick Martin (@stocksbiotechs) November 23, 2021

wizkids by 20 pic.twitter.com/MKpdqXuiaU — Owen Walker (@owenwaka) November 22, 2021

