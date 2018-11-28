NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Inks Deal With New Balance

New Balance is looking to get back into basketball, and it just found the pro baller to lead its push: Kawhi Leonard.

The star forward of the Toronto Raptors has inked a multiyear endorsement deal with the Boston-based athletic brand, according to a Yahoo! Sports report. Leonard formerly was an ambassador for Jordan Brand, but declined an extension with the namesake label of NBA icon Michael Jordan.

The baller has been wearing different colorways of the Air Jordan 32 Low on the court this season.

Labels without a presence in the sport for years are starting to enter once again, starting in June with Puma, which has hinted at wanting to sign Leonard on social media for months, and Converse with the signing of Washington Wizards standout Kelly Oubre Jr.

In recent months, there was internet chatter about New Balance being interested in leading its basketball push with Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics, who ended up signing with Anta. (Hayward was previously with Nike.)

Terms of Leonard’s deal with New Balance were not disclosed.

The baller is averaging 24.3 points, 3.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game this season, his first in Toronto after spending seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

