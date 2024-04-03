NBA Star Joel Embiid Sports Skechers for NBA Return, Reportedly Signs Multiyear Deal With Brand

After months of reports and talk on social media, NBA star Joel Embiid is now a Skechers athlete, according to reports.

Embiid has reportedly signed a multiyear shoe deal with the brand, Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom reported Tuesday night via Twitter. In the replies to the tweet, DePaula stated Embiid’s deal with his former brand home, Under Armour, expired in October 2023.

FN has reached out to Skechers for comment.

The reigning NBA MVP, who has been sidelined since late January with a knee injury, returned to the Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup Tuesday night to face the Oklahoma City Thunder wearing the Skechers SKX Float.

On Oct. 18, 2023, The Athletic reported that Skechers was nearing a deal with Embiid. The report also stated Embiid will wear Skechers shoes in games once the deal is complete. That same day, the athlete was seen wearing a Skechers basketball shoe for the first time during practice.

This season, Embiid has worn the Under Armour Embiid One on the court, the hooper’s first and only signature shoe with the Baltimore-based athletic brand. Under Armour announced in October 2018 that it had signed Embiid, and revealed his signature shoe to select media in January 2020.

With the signing, Embiid would be the biggest star on the Skechers basketball roster, which includes Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Terance Mann of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Skechers made its basketball shoe business debut in October 2023 when it revealed its first two court-ready styles: the Skx Resagrip and the Skx Float.

