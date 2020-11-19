NBA Star Jimmy Butler Reportedly Signs With Li-Ning

After months of speculation, the footwear company landing spot for NBA star Jimmy Butler has been revealed.

The Miami Heat baller has reportedly signed a deal with China athletic company Li-Ning. He will become the face of the brand, which is also aligned with retired NBA great Dwayne Wade and manufactures his Way of Wade footwear.

The news was first reported by Nick DePaula of ESPN on Twitter.

Butler is a former Jordan Brand ambassador, and in January, a report surfaced stating he and the company had mutually agreed to part ways. The report revealed Butler’s deal was set to expire 10 months before its original expiration date of Sept. 30.

Although Li-Ning landed Butler, speculation began in February during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago that he would sign with Puma when he was spotted wearing a Puma hoodie. In April, chatter intensified when he shared an image via Instagram Stories working out head to toe in sneakers and apparel from the German sportswear giant.

Prior to signing with Li-Ning and Jordan Brand, the veteran baller laced up looks from Adidas during the early stages of his career playing for the Chicago Bulls.

Already respected among NBA insiders and basketball fans alike, Butler’s star rose during the 2020 NBA Playoffs inside the bubble in Florida. The baller led his Heat squad — a heavy underdog — in a six-game NBA Finals run against the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6 assists per game.

BREAKING: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a significant multi-year signature shoe deal with Li-Ning. Butler will become the current face of the brand, which also has a lifetime deal with Heat icon @DwyaneWade. pic.twitter.com/V7Bq83lUb9 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 19, 2020

