NBA Star Jalen Brunson's On-Court Shoe Style: Photos
Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks had a stellar 2023-24 season, and is still going strong in the NBA Playoffs.
The point guard often hits the Madison Square Garden court with heat on his feet, mostly looks from the Nike Kobe shoe franchise. He does, however, also wear other Nike signature shoes, including the Sabrina 1, which is the look for WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty.
More from Footwear News
Dakota Johnson Keeps It Casual in Nike Shoes While Filming in New York City
Taylor Swift Glitters in Custom Christian Louboutin Boots During Eras Tour in Paris
Charli XCX Dresses Down in Black Leather Shoes While Receiving ASCAP Award in Los Angeles
Here are some of the best shoes Brunson wore on the court during the 2023-24 season.
Best of Footwear News
The History of Oxford Shoes: From University Grounds to Red Carpets
Vera Bradley x Crocs Collaborations: Harry Potter, Little Mermaid & More
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson (No. 11) in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch.”
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch.”
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson in the Nike Sabrina 1.
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in the Nike Kobe 4 “Gold Medal.”
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson in the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Hyper Jade.”
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo.”
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Mambacita.”
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “WNBA.”
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “BHM.”
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Sail.”
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson in DeMar DeRozan’s Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE, also known as “Girl Dad.”
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Big Stage.”
Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season
Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Fiesta.”