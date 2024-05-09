NBA Star Jalen Brunson's On-Court Shoe Style: Photos

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks had a stellar 2023-24 season, and is still going strong in the NBA Playoffs.

The point guard often hits the Madison Square Garden court with heat on his feet, mostly looks from the Nike Kobe shoe franchise. He does, however, also wear other Nike signature shoes, including the Sabrina 1, which is the look for WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty.

Here are some of the best shoes Brunson wore on the court during the 2023-24 season.

Jalen Brunson’s Shoe Style From the 2023-24 NBA Season

Jalen Brunson (No. 11) in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch.”

Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch.”

Jalen Brunson in the Nike Sabrina 1.

Jalen Brunson at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in the Nike Kobe 4 “Gold Medal.”

Jalen Brunson in the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Hyper Jade.”

Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo.”

Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Mambacita.”

Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “WNBA.”

Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “BHM.”

Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Sail.”

Jalen Brunson in DeMar DeRozan’s Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE, also known as “Girl Dad.”

Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Big Stage.”

Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Fiesta.”