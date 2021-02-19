NBA All-Star Game: Twitter reacts to Luka Doncic starting over Damian Lillard

2021 NBA All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday evening, and fan voting resulted in a controversial result in the Western Conference backcourt.

Portland Trail Blazers star, who is third in the league in scoring and has his team at 18-10 and in playoff position despite injuries to CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, was tapped by his peers and NBA media to earn a starting spot – but the fan vote gave Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic a starting spot alongside Steph Curry.

Fan voting accounts for 50 percent of the vote to determine the All-Star starting lineup, and Doncic had the second-highest vote total among Western Conference guards behind Curry. Current NBA players and select NBA media each receive 25 percent of the vote and picked Lillard over Doncic, but the fan vote made the difference.

Luka Doncic getting the start because of the fan vote. Media and players had Dame Lillard No. 2; players and media had Doncic third. But vote is weighted and fans decide tiebreaker. Fans had Doncic No. 2. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 19, 2021

Here are the rest of the 2021 All-Star Game starters:

Eastern Conference: Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant (captain), Joel Embiid

Western Conference: Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James (captain), Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic

NBA fans and analysts showed love to Lillard on Twitter after the starting lineups were announced.

https://twitter.com/kevinlove/status/1362558386496286722 https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1362557112581169159

https://twitter.com/KingJosiah54/status/1362557754234138627 https://twitter.com/KendrickPerkins/status/1362555727458394113

https://twitter.com/TopBallCoverage/status/1362560514526638084 https://twitter.com/ByTimReynolds/status/1362560335115399169

https://twitter.com/HouseMavericks/status/1362558207328210954 https://twitter.com/LegionHoops/status/1362556979269443585

Story continues

https://twitter.com/CBSSportsHQ/status/1362570775321055235 https://twitter.com/MjsGoat/status/1362570505488900112 https://twitter.com/famouslos32/status/1362567774522855426

1

1