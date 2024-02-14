NBA All-Star game: Kentucky basketball sets record with 7 participants
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's players — current and former — continue to receive accolades.
Seven former Wildcats earned spots for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, scheduled Sunday in Indianapolis.
"From Tyrese (Maxey) earning his first selection to AD (Anthony Davis) making the All-Star Game for the ninth time, each of these guys have put in the work to become some of the best in the league. Well deserved!!" Calipari posted on X, formerly Twitter.
The previous record for All-Star participants from one university was four, held by UCLA in 1983 and Kentucky in 2018 and 2022.
The seven former Wildcats' combined record at Kentucky was 226-39.
They have accumulated five regular-season SEC titles, four SEC Tournament titles, five Elite Eights, four Final Fours and one national championship.
Here are the seven former UK players who are 2024 NBA All-Stars, ranked by NBA accolades:
1. Anthony Davis, PF/C
Accolades: NBA champion, nine-time All-Star, All-Rookie first team, four-time All-NBA first team, four-time All-Defensive team, NBA 75th Anniversary Team
Career averages: 24.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks
2023-2024 first-half highlights: One triple-double, 18 double-doubles, one 40-point game and an additional nine games with 30 or more points. Davis has 13 games with four or more blocks.
2. Devin Booker, SG
Accolades: One NBA Finals appearance, four-time All-Star, All-Rookie first team, All-NBA first team and 3-point contest winner
Career averages: 24.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4 rebounds
2023-2024 first-half highlights: Scored 60 points for the second time in his career. That's more than any player in Phoenix Suns history. He scored more than 50 points in another game, three 40-point games and 11 others in which he scored over 30 points. He is averaging career highs in points per game (27.9) and assists (7.1).
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG
Accolades: Two-time All-Star, All-Rookie second team, All-NBA first team
Career averages: 22.5 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals
2023-2024 first-half highlights: Top five in scoring (31.1) and leads NBA in steals (2.2). Four 40-point games and another 33 games with 30 or more points.
4. Bam Adebayo, C
Accolades: Three-time All-Star, four-time All-Defensive second team and two NBA Finals appearances
Career averages: 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists
2023-2024 first-half highlights: 26 double-doubles, one triple-double, averaging a career high in rebounds per game (10.5), and averaging over 20 points per game for the second time in his career
5. Karl-Anthony Towns, C
Accolades: Four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA third team, Rookie of the Year and 3-point contest winner
Career averages: 23 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists
2023-2024 first-half highlights: 20 double-doubles and a career high for points in a game (62)
6. Julius Randle, PF
Accolades: Three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA team (second and third), Most Improved Player
Career averages: 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists
2023-2024 first-half highlights: Triple-double, 17 double-doubles, one 40-point game and nine 30-point games
7. Tyrese Maxey, PG
Accolade: First-time NBA All-Star
Career averages: 17.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds
2023-2024 first-half highlights: Maxey is averaging a career high in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He has two 50-point games, one 40-point game and 10 30-point games.
