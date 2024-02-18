Advertisement

NBA All-Star Game 2024: Time, TV, how to watch OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
The NBA All-Star Game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis.

Among the 24 participating players is OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's a starter for the Western Conference.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024 NBA All-Star Game:

What channel is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on today?

When: 7 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 18

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: TNT

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Who is in the 2024 NBA All-Star game?

East All-Stars roster

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain and starter)

  • Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (starter)

  • Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks (starter)

  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (starter)

  • Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (starter)

  • Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

  • Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

  • Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

  • Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

West All-Stars roster

  • LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain and starter)

  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (starter)

  • Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns (starter)

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (starter)

  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (starter)

  • Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

  • Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

  • Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

  • Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

  • Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

  • Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Who has won past NBA All-Star games?

The NBA experimented with a new All-Star Game format from 2018-22. It consisted of two captains, one from each conference, drafting their teams from a pool of the remaining All-Star players. Here are the results:

  • 2023: Team Giannis 184, Team LeBron 175

  • 2022: Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

  • 2021: Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150

  • 2020: Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155

  • 2019: Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164

  • 2018: Team LeBron 148, Team Stephen 145

The NBA has since returned to the East-West format, which it used from its first game in 1951 until 2017. Here are the five most recent East-West game results:

  • 2017: West 192, East 182

  • 2016: West 196, East 173

  • 2015: West 163, East 158

  • 2014: East 163, West 155

  • 2013: West 143, East 138

To see the full list of NBA All-Star winners, visit NBA.com.

Who has won NBA All-Star Game MVP in the past?

The NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy is named after former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who died in January 2020. Bryant won All-Star MVP four times in his 20-year NBA career, which is tied with Bob Pettit for the most in NBA history. Here are the five most recent winners:

  • 2023: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

  • 2022: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

  • 2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

  • 2020: Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

  • 2019: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

To see the full list of NBA All-Star MVP winners, visit NBA.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NBA All-Star Game 2024 schedule: Time, TV, how to watch, rosters