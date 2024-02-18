NBA All-Star Game 2024: Time, TV, how to watch OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The NBA All-Star Game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis.

Among the 24 participating players is OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's a starter for the Western Conference.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024 NBA All-Star Game:

What channel is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on today?

When: 7 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 18

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: TNT

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Who is in the 2024 NBA All-Star game?

East All-Stars roster

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain and starter)

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (starter)

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks (starter)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (starter)

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (starter)

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

West All-Stars roster

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain and starter)

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (starter)

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns (starter)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (starter)

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (starter)

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Who has won past NBA All-Star games?

The NBA experimented with a new All-Star Game format from 2018-22. It consisted of two captains, one from each conference, drafting their teams from a pool of the remaining All-Star players. Here are the results:

2023: Team Giannis 184, Team LeBron 175

2022: Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

2021: Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150

2020: Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155

2019: Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164

2018: Team LeBron 148, Team Stephen 145

The NBA has since returned to the East-West format, which it used from its first game in 1951 until 2017. Here are the five most recent East-West game results:

2017: West 192, East 182

2016: West 196, East 173

2015: West 163, East 158

2014: East 163, West 155

2013: West 143, East 138

To see the full list of NBA All-Star winners, visit NBA.com.

Who has won NBA All-Star Game MVP in the past?

The NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy is named after former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who died in January 2020. Bryant won All-Star MVP four times in his 20-year NBA career, which is tied with Bob Pettit for the most in NBA history. Here are the five most recent winners:

2023: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

2022: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

2020: Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

2019: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

To see the full list of NBA All-Star MVP winners, visit NBA.com.

