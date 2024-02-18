NBA All-Star Game 2024: Time, TV, how to watch OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The NBA All-Star Game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis.
Among the 24 participating players is OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's a starter for the Western Conference.
Here's what you need to know about the 2024 NBA All-Star Game:
What channel is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on today?
When: 7 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 18
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
TV: TNT
Streaming: Fubo (free trial).
Who is in the 2024 NBA All-Star game?
East All-Stars roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain and starter)
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (starter)
Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks (starter)
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (starter)
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (starter)
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
West All-Stars roster
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain and starter)
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (starter)
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns (starter)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (starter)
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (starter)
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Who has won past NBA All-Star games?
The NBA experimented with a new All-Star Game format from 2018-22. It consisted of two captains, one from each conference, drafting their teams from a pool of the remaining All-Star players. Here are the results:
2023: Team Giannis 184, Team LeBron 175
2022: Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160
2021: Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150
2020: Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155
2019: Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164
2018: Team LeBron 148, Team Stephen 145
The NBA has since returned to the East-West format, which it used from its first game in 1951 until 2017. Here are the five most recent East-West game results:
2017: West 192, East 182
2016: West 196, East 173
2015: West 163, East 158
2014: East 163, West 155
2013: West 143, East 138
To see the full list of NBA All-Star winners, visit NBA.com.
Who has won NBA All-Star Game MVP in the past?
The NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy is named after former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who died in January 2020. Bryant won All-Star MVP four times in his 20-year NBA career, which is tied with Bob Pettit for the most in NBA history. Here are the five most recent winners:
2023: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
2022: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
2020: Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
2019: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
To see the full list of NBA All-Star MVP winners, visit NBA.com.
