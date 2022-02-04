NBA All-Star Game 2022: Full rosters revealed after reserves announced

On Thursday, the NBA unveiled the seven reserve players from the Western and Eastern Conferences for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The seven reserves were voted on by the 30 head coaches in the NBA. They each selected two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players from any position, and were not permitted to choose players from their own team.

The All-Star Game this year will be held on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. EST in Cleveland to commemorate the 75th season of the NBA. The event was last held in Cleveland in 1999 when the league celebrated its 50th anniversary season.

The rosters will once again be will be drafted by LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the starters from each conference that received the most fan votes. They will choose from the player pool voted as starters and reserves regardless of conference affiliation.

The All-Star draft will take place on Feb. 10 on TNT.

Western Conference: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers*+

All-Star Appearance: 18th

Stats: 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.1 blocks

* Starter

+ Captain

Western Conference: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets*

All-Star Appearance: 4th

Stats: 26.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.4 steals

* Starter

Western Conference: Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors*

All-Star Appearance: 1st

Stats: 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists

* Starter

Western Conference: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors*

All-Star Appearance: 8th

Stats: 25.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals

* Starter

Western Conference: Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies*

All-Star Appearance: 1st

Stats: 25.8 points, 6.9 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals

* Starter

Western Conference: Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

All-Star Appearance: 3rd

Stats: 25.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steal

Western Conference: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

All-Star Appearance: 3rd

Stats: 26 points, 8.9 assists, 8.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals

Western Conference: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

All-Star Appearance: 3rd

Stats: 16 points, 15.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.2 assists

Western Conference: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

All-Star Appearance: 4th

Stats: 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.2 blocks

Western Conference: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

All-Star Appearance: 3rd

Stats: 25.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals

Western Conference: Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

All-Star Appearance: 12th

Stats: 14.9 points, 10.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals

Western Conference: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

All-Star Appearance: 9th

Stats: 24.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.1 steals

Eastern Conference: Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets*+

All-Star Appearance: 12th

Stats: 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists

* Starter

+ Captain

Eastern Conference: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks*

All-Star Appearance: 6th

Stats: 28.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 steal

* Starter

Eastern Conference: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*

All-Star Appearance: 5th

Stats: 29 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.0 assist

* Starter

Eastern Conference: DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls*

All-Star Appearance: 5th

Stats: 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists

* Starter

Eastern Conference: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks*

All-Star Appearance: 2nd

Stats: 27.7 points, 9.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal

* Starter

Eastern Conference: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

All-Star Appearance: 6th

Stats: 21.8 points, 6.4 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals

Eastern Conference: Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

All-Star Appearance: 1st

Stats: 19.8 points, 8.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds

Eastern Conference: James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

All-Star Appearance: 10th

Stats: 22.5 points, 10.2 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals

Eastern Conference: Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

All-Star Appearance: 2nd

Stats: 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists

Eastern Conference: Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

All-Star Appearance: 3rd

Stats: 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals

Eastern Conference: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

All-Star Appearance: 3rd

Stats: 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists

Eastern Conference: Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

All-Star Appearance: 1st

Stats: 21.5 points, 7.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals

