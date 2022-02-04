NBA All-Star Game 2022: Full rosters revealed after reserves announced
On Thursday, the NBA unveiled the seven reserve players from the Western and Eastern Conferences for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
The seven reserves were voted on by the 30 head coaches in the NBA. They each selected two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players from any position, and were not permitted to choose players from their own team.
The All-Star Game this year will be held on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. EST in Cleveland to commemorate the 75th season of the NBA. The event was last held in Cleveland in 1999 when the league celebrated its 50th anniversary season.
The rosters will once again be will be drafted by LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the starters from each conference that received the most fan votes. They will choose from the player pool voted as starters and reserves regardless of conference affiliation.
The All-Star draft will take place on Feb. 10 on TNT.
Western Conference: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers*+
All-Star Appearance: 18th
Stats: 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.1 blocks
* Starter
+ Captain
Western Conference: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets*
All-Star Appearance: 4th
Stats: 26.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.4 steals
* Starter
Western Conference: Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors*
All-Star Appearance: 1st
Stats: 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists
* Starter
Western Conference: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors*
All-Star Appearance: 8th
Stats: 25.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals
* Starter
Western Conference: Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies*
All-Star Appearance: 1st
Stats: 25.8 points, 6.9 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals
* Starter
Western Conference: Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
All-Star Appearance: 3rd
Stats: 25.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steal
Western Conference: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
All-Star Appearance: 3rd
Stats: 26 points, 8.9 assists, 8.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals
Western Conference: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
All-Star Appearance: 3rd
Stats: 16 points, 15.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.2 assists
Western Conference: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
All-Star Appearance: 4th
Stats: 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.2 blocks
Western Conference: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
All-Star Appearance: 3rd
Stats: 25.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals
Western Conference: Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
All-Star Appearance: 12th
Stats: 14.9 points, 10.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals
Western Conference: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
All-Star Appearance: 9th
Stats: 24.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.1 steals
Eastern Conference: Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets*+
All-Star Appearance: 12th
Stats: 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists
Eastern Conference: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks*
All-Star Appearance: 6th
Stats: 28.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 steal
* Starter
Eastern Conference: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*
All-Star Appearance: 5th
Stats: 29 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.0 assist
* Starter
Eastern Conference: DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls*
All-Star Appearance: 5th
Stats: 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists
* Starter
Eastern Conference: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks*
All-Star Appearance: 2nd
Stats: 27.7 points, 9.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal
* Starter
Eastern Conference: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
All-Star Appearance: 6th
Stats: 21.8 points, 6.4 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals
Eastern Conference: Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
All-Star Appearance: 1st
Stats: 19.8 points, 8.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds
Eastern Conference: James Harden, Brooklyn Nets
All-Star Appearance: 10th
Stats: 22.5 points, 10.2 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals
Eastern Conference: Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
All-Star Appearance: 2nd
Stats: 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists
Eastern Conference: Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
All-Star Appearance: 3rd
Stats: 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals
Eastern Conference: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
All-Star Appearance: 3rd
Stats: 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists
Eastern Conference: Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
All-Star Appearance: 1st
Stats: 21.5 points, 7.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals
