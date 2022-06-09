NBA Star Draymond Green’s Wife Hazel Fires Back at Celtics Fans for Their "F--k You" Chants

Hazel Renee is one basketball wife you don't want to mess with.

After the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, the former Basketball Wives star slammed the fans in Boston for their obscene chants toward her husband, Draymond Green, while their children were present at the game.

"Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories June 8. "The @nba has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct card at every seat about fans and their behavior and how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant F**K YOU DRAYMOND or call him a B**** or MF? And nothing??"

Hazel said her and Draymond's kids were at the game tonight "hearing that mess," adding, "Very DISGUSTING of you little @celtics fans. Just shameful!"

Hottest Players in the 2022 NBA Finals

Draymond was met with boos from the crowd during the pregame introductions. Throughout the game, Boston fans yelled several chants targeting the NBA champion, including "F--k you, Draymond."

After the Warriors' 100-116 loss to the Celtics, Golden State coach Steve Kerr shared his disdain for the lewd chants. "Classy," he said sarcastically. "Very classy."

Getty Images

Though things get tough for Draymond on the court, the power forward's family is the most important thing to him. In April, the three-time NBA champ, who also works as an NBA analyst on TNT, spoke to E! News about how he, Hazel and their children make it work with his hectic schedule.

Instagram

"We're playing these games together," he shared, "we're creating these jigsaw puzzles together, we're doing all of these things together. It helps so much from a family aspect and the struggles that some of us deal with when going away."