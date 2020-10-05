NBA star Devin Booker sells sleek Arizona home for $3.45 million

The minimalist home features clean lines and pocketing walls of glass across 5,600 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker just closed a deal in the desert, selling his Arizona home for $3.45 million, records show.

That’s about $750,000 shy of his February asking price but still $200,000 more than he paid in 2017. A year after picking up the property, he inked a five-year deal with the Suns worth $158 million.

The estate spans an acre in Paradise Valley, a suburb of Phoenix located about 15 miles northeast of the team’s stadium. Built in 2016, it boasts a sleek, modern style (and a surprising amount of green space given its desert setting).

Wood accents and glass walls touch up whitewashed, minimalist living spaces, including an indoor-outdoor great room and dining room with wine storage. Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a theater room and office across 5,600 square feet.

There’s plenty of space to entertain outside, as a massive covered patio with a fireplace expands to a fountain-fed swimming pool and spa. Grassy lawns, drought-tolerant gardens and a courtyard fill out the rest of the grounds.

After leading Kentucky to a nearly perfect season in 2014-15, Booker was drafted by the Suns in 2015. Last year, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games; this year, he was named an all-star for the first time in addition to leading his team to an 8-0 record inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Booker’s brother, Davon Wade, held the listing with Kirk Linehan of eXp Realty. Scott Grigg of Realty Executives represented the buyer.