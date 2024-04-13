NBA star Dennis Rodman has an Olympian as a daughter

NBA legend Dennis Rodman isn't the only athlete in his family.

His soccer-playing daughter, Trinity Rodman, will be kicking it in Paris, France, this summer with the U.S. women's national team.

Trinity is a forward, which is a star-making spot on the USWNT. The position has made Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan global stars. She was only 18 when she was the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, which at the time was the record for the youngest NWSL player ever drafted.

After joining the Washington Spirit soccer team in 2021, Trinity was named the NWSL Rookie of the Year. In 2022, she was nominated for the Ballon d’Or Féminin in 2022, recognizing the best players in women’s soccer around the world. In 2023, she became the youngest player in NWSL history to record 10 assists and 10 goals in a regular season career and the youngest player in Spirit history to make 50 appearances with the team.

“She’s an all-out competitor,” former Spirit head coach Kris Ward told ESPN. “Her ability to withstand pressure and close contact with the opponent and her desire to help her team succeed — she’s a change-the-game player. There hasn’t been anyone like her before.”Though Trinity appears to be a bit more subdued than her flamboyant father, she still has that distinctive Rodman flair.

Rodman, who was estranged for years from his own father, has spoken about wanting to be a better dad to his three children.

“The only major, major demon I have right now is trying to convince myself that I am a good dad,” he told ESPN in 2019. “It’s very hard for me to try to break out of that cycle.”

Alexis Rodman

Dennis Rodman and his first wife, Annie Bakes, were only married for 82 days, but the pair welcomed daughter Alexis Rodman into the world on September 28, 1988.

Alexis married Robert Bunfill in 2014 and gave birth to a son named Vincent, making Dennis a grandfather.

He expressed his joy on a post on X in 2017, writing, "Wow, congrats to my daughter Alexis and her husband for the birth of their 1st baby: Vincent! I can’t believe I’m a Grandfather!"

Dennis “D.J.” Rodman Jr.

Dennis was married briefly to second wife, model Carmen Electra, before having a son and a daughter with his third wife, Michelle Moyer.

Dennis "D.J." Rodman Jr. was born on April 25, 2001, and he has been following his dad to the basketball court.

DJ Rodman #10 of the USC Trojans (David Becker / Getty Images)

D.J. has been playing college basketball, first at Washington State University and then at the University of Southern California.

According to his team website, D.J., a graduate student, is a 6-foot 6-inch, 225 pound forward "who is a tough defender and top-notch three-point shooter."

Like his famous father, D.J. has been repping some popular brands.

Trinity Rodman

Born on May 20, 2002, Trinity is close in age to D.J., and their bond seems to be a strong one.

In this Instagram video, Trinity said, "One of my favorite things to do is watch my brother compete. Seeing him on the court is the best thing ever."

She went on to say about watching her brother play, "It's an emotional roller coaster for me, but I think I'm definitely his biggest hype woman. I'm cheering. I'll yell at the refs, even."

Her bond with her father doesn't seem to be as close.

Trinity Rodman with her father Dennis Rodman (Tony Quinn / Getty Images)

When Dennis surprised his daughter by attending one of her games with the Washington Spirit, she wrote in an Instagram post, "My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me. We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl and that will never change."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com