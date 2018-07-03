NBA social media appropriately stunned by DeMarcus Cousins' deal with Warriors

Two years ago, Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors, stunning the NBA and prompting cries of an imbalanced, unfair league.

Now four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has joined the same All-Star laden core that Durant has since won two championships with, and NBA social media is on fire.

As per usual, Joel Embiid is leading the charge.

Well well the NBA is NUTS and also the best league lmao pic.twitter.com/zwtcgq9oZP — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018





There’s still time to change your mind lol — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018





Let’s pull a DeAndre Jordan and just Trust it — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018





Cousins’ new teammates are having fun with an incident last season that led to him being restrained from the Golden State locker room after he and Durant were ejected.

KD pulled the receipts from when Boogie tried to storm the Warriors locker room 😂 pic.twitter.com/L1dEqPH6Do — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2018





They’re also thrilled to have him.

The 3rd splash Brother 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Let’s go @boogiecousins — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018

Story Continues





Yeah man…. crazy!!! Santorini is a blast! 😂😂😂😂😂 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 3, 2018





Big fella!!!! — Andre Iguodala (@andre) July 3, 2018





Much of the rest of the league just appears defeated.

WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE GUYS.!?? 🤔🤔😂😂😂😂 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) July 3, 2018









Bro Wut — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) July 3, 2018





WHAT IS GOING ON — Emmanuel Mudiay (@emmanuelmudiay) July 3, 2018





Man cmon man!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 3, 2018





Seriously???? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) July 3, 2018





And then there’s Enes Kanter, who fearlessly called out the commish with the help of some photo editing.

Adam Silver has agreed to a Mid Level Extension with the Golden State, league sources tell ME. 💣😂 pic.twitter.com/G9uAcVcg6w — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 3, 2018





Cousins, meanwhile, let Showtime do the social media posting for him, capturing the moment he announced himself as a Warrior.





More from Yahoo Sports:

• Massive basketball brawl results in 13 players getting ejected

• LeBron effect: Lakers season ticket prices skyrocket

• Mexico coach calls Neymar ‘an embarrassment’ for soccer at World Cup

• Cavs owner Dan Gilbert pens touching tribute to LeBron



————————

Jason Owens is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter.