NBA Skills Challenge 2024: Pacers win title, defeating 1st Picks, All-Stars

The hometown Indiana Pacers won the 2024 NBA Skills Challenge on Saturday, defeating the 1st Picks and All-Stars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Pacers, which featured Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner, took the relay and passing challenges for 200 points. They were taken to the tiebreaker round after Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey and Trae Young won the shooting portion for the All-Stars.

After each finished with 200 points, the Pacers and All-Stars attempted halfcourt shots to settle the tie. The Pacers beat the All-Stars’ mark when Haliburton drained the shot with 20.5 seconds left to spare.

HALI'S HALFCOURT SHOT ENDS IT 🔥 The hometown Team Pacers are the #KiaSkills champions! 🏆#StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/xHiTgw9BBm — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

The Pacers and All-Stars emerged as the top two groups in the event, as Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama struggled in the first two challenges for 1st Picks. Edwards even shot left-handed in the relay event, which didn’t sit well with Reggie Miller on the broadcast.

The home team had its fans behind them and easily had the biggest ovation of the three groups. Haliburton even paid homage to Miller by recreating his infamous choking celebration after knocking down the halfcourt shot to beat the All-Stars.

The Skills Challenge tipped off the festivities on Saturday night and continued a busy weekend as the league celebrated its stars with the annual showcase.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire