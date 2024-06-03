NBA sets times, dates, networks for live 2024 draft coverage

Presented by State Farm, ABC and ESPN will broadcast the first round of the 2024 NBA draft on Wednesday, June 26, at 7:00 p.m. Central. The second round airs on Thursday, June 27, at 3:00 p.m. Central, and it will be broadcast on ESPN and the ESPN mobile app.

In contrast to previous years, the NBA is splitting its first and second rounds of 2024 into separate days, much like the NFL. Round one will be held at Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, while the second round is at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

As things stand, the Houston Rockets are currently slated to draft at No. 3 overall (via Brooklyn) in the first round and at No. 44 overall (via Golden State) in the second round (2024 draft order).

However, with over three weeks still to go until draft night, there’s plenty of time for the order to change as teams evaluate trade proposals made during the early stages of the 2024 offseason.

Top prospects potentially available to Houston include Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, Connecticut center Donovan Clingan, Connecticut guard Stephon Castle, and Serbian guard Nikola Topić.

ABC and ESPN will broadcast the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft presented by State Farm on Wednesday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The second round will air on Thursday, June 27 beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/gi2L2xJgYx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire