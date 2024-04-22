NBA seeking 10-year TV rights deal focusing on streaming: Report

The NBA is seeking a new long-term television rights deal focusing on streaming, according to a new report.

The Athletic reported Monday the league is holding talks this week with tech giants like Amazon, as well as legacy media players like NBC, on a new deal that could span a decade.

The NBA’s current media rights deals with ESPN, owned by Disney, and TNT, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, expires in 2025.

The NBA striking a deal with a major tech company rather than a legacy media behemoth would be a significant development further underscoring the growing shift in media toward streaming options and away from linear broadcast channels.

Live sports continues to net the largest swath of audience for major media companies each year, with more growth expected in coming seasons given the ballooning international interest in gambling and fantasy sports.

Amazon has made one of the largest pushes into live-streamed sports of any major tech company, recently inking a deal with the NFL to showcase Thursday Night Football, while Apple signed a multiyear deal with MLS and MLB to provide live games to fans.

Legacy media companies have responded to big tech’s entrance into live sports with pushes into streaming of their own.

Comcast Universal offered the first-ever streaming-only NFL playoff game on Peacock in January, while companies like Paramount and Disney have promised further investment in direct-consumer streamed sports options.

