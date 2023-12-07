NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals: matchups, how to watch, odds, predictions

The NBA’s first In-Season Tournament semifinals are set for Thursday in Las Vegas, and while it might not be the caliber of conference matchups, it has the feel of a playoff matchup.

And it’s one-and-done:

Milwaukee-Indiana, featuring exploding star Tyrese Haliburton and a potent Pacers offense, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

New Orleans-Los Angeles Lakers, featuring LeBron James, who continues to have the edge against Father Time, and Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Given the intensity, the desire to win and playoff atmosphere of the quarterfinals, the NBA has four teams who want to win the NBA Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament:

In-Season Tournament semifinals matchups, times, TV info

Thursday: Indiana vs. Milwaukee, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Thursday: New Orleans vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

How they reached semifinals of the In-season Tournament

Bucks: Went 4-0 in group play vs. New York, Miami, Charlotte and Washington and eliminated the Knicks 146-122 in the quarterfinals. Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and three assists, and Lillard dropped 28 points and seven assists, one steal and one block in the quarters.

Pacers: Went 4-0 in group play vs. Cleveland, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Detroit and downed Boston 122-112 in the quarterfinals. Haliburton had his first career triple-double with 26 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds against the Celtics.

Lakers: Went 4-0 in group play vs. Phoenix, Utah, Portland and Memphis and defeated the Suns 106-103 in the quarterfinals with soon-to-be 39-year-old James posting 31 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals – the fifth-oldest player to record at least five steals in a game since it became an official stat in 1973-74.

Pelicans: Went 3-1 in group vs. Houston (loss), Dallas, Denver and the Los Angeles Clippers and topped Sacramento 127-117 in the quarterfinals. Ingram had 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal and Herbert Jones had 23 points, five rebounds and five assists against the Kings.

Who is favored to win the In-Season Tournament semifinals?

The Bucks and Lakers are the favorites, according to BetGM NBA odds.

Bucks-Pacers

∎ Spread: Bucks (-4.5)

∎ Moneyline: Bucks (-190); Pacers (+155)

∎ Over/under: 254.5

Lakers-Pelicans

∎ Spread: Lakers (-1.5)

∎ Moneyline: Lakers (-120); Pelicans (+100)

∎ Over/under: 230.5

In-Season Tournament semifinals predictions

Lakers over Pelicans

Bucks over Pacers

In-season Tournament final matchup, time, TV info

Saturday: Bucks-Pacers winner vs. Lakers-Pelicans winner, 8:30 p.m., ABC, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

