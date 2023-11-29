NBA In-Season Tournament: Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Milwaukee Bucks reach last eight

The Group Play stage of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament concluded on Tuesday night

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 131-124 to reach the knockout rounds of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament with a perfect record.

Damian Lillard added 32 for the Bucks, who advanced to the last eight as the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.

They will host the New York Knicks, seeded fourth, when the quarter-finals are held on 4 and 5 December.

Six teams clinched last-eight places as the Group Play stage ended on Tuesday.

The Knicks progressed as runners-up to the Bucks in Group B by beating the Charlotte Hornets 115-91, while the Boston Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls 124-97 to advance as winners of Group C.

In the Western Conference, the Sacramento Kings earned a narrow 124-123 win over the Golden State Warriors to top Group C, while the Phoenix Suns clinched a wildcard spot behind Group A winners the LA Lakers following a 106-103 win for the Minnesota Timberwolves against Oklahoma City.

The New Orleans Pelicans qualified as Group B winners as the Houston Rockets fell to a 121-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Indiana Pacers (East Group A winners) and the Los Angeles Lakers (West Group A winners) had already secured their quarter-final places.

Following the quarter-finals of the inaugural NBA in-season tournament, the semi-finals will be held on 7 December before the final takes place in Las Vegas on 9 December.

"We completed the task," the Bucks' Khris Middleton said. "To get to Vegas now, we've got to do a little bit more.

"We want it. We're hungry for it. It's exciting times for us. We want to go to Vegas so we're happy."

NBA In-Season Tournament quarter-finals

West

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans

East

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics