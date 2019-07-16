NBA scout unsure about D'Angelo Russell, won't be surprised if he peaked

Newly-acquired Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell entered the NBA as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, where he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here are his stats from his first four seasons:

-2015-16 = 13.2 points, 3.3 assists, 41.0 percent overall, 35.1 percent from deep

-2016-17 = 15.6 points, 4.8 assists, 40.5 percent overall, 35.2 percent from deep

-2017-18 = 15.5 points, 5.2 assists, 41.4 percent overall, 32.4 percent from deep

-2018-19 = 21.1 points, 7.0 assists, 43.4 percent overall, 36.9 percent from deep







That's a pretty nice trajectory. But one Eastern Conference scout is not sold on Russell.

"I don't know if he's really that good," the scout told Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report. "Everything went right for him. I wouldn't be surprised if last season is the best one he ever has."

This scout isn't the only person in the basketball world who feels this way. But there also are those who believe the 23-year-old can be even better moving forward and will see improved efficiency playing alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green (and eventually Klay Thompson).

It's safe to assume that Russell is aware he has doubters. He also knows that some people are doubting the Warriors, and think the Dubs will miss the playoffs or struggle to make the postseason.

These opinions do provide extra motivation.

"For sure. For sure," he told NBC Sports Bay Area at Summer League in Las Vegas. "I think we got a good group of guys that can really make some noise."

Russell's two-time NBA MVP teammate agrees.

