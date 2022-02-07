NBA scout: Julius Randle has low trade value right now

Though opposing coaches have great respect for Randle by loading up their defense toward stopping him, The Post has also reported Tom Thibodeau has had trouble coaching Randle this season into being more of a selfless player. Some in the organization wonder if his new contract extension has made him feel he needs to do too much. “It’s a low trade value,’’ another NBA scout said. “He hasn’t come across as a good teammate. He has played selfish. His contract isn’t an issue. Perception is.’’

Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Speaking of the NBA trade deadline and building blocks — Julius Randle and the Knicks: What’s next? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:28 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from February 5:

– R. Barrett: 36 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast

– J. Morant: 33 pts, 5 reb, 7 ast

– J. Randle: 32 pts, 16 reb, 7 ast

– L. James: 29 pts, 13 reb, 10 ast

– Giannis: 29 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast

– A. Davis: 28 pts, 17 reb, 4 blk

– D. Ayton: 20 pts, 16 reb, 24 min – 12:21 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final (OT): Lakers 122, Knicks 115.

Knicks let go of a 21-point lead, fall to 24-29, 12th in the East.

• Barrett 36 pts (career high), 8 rebs, 5 asts

• Randle 32-16-7

• Fournier 15-4-3

• James 29-13-10

• Monk 29 pts

• Davis 28 & 17 – 11:31 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Knicks try to force the ball to Randle in a double team, Lakers pry it loose, and Davis runs in for a dunk.

That should do it, Lakers up 122-115 with 23.7 seconds left. – 11:27 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Julius Randle scored on AD, but after review, AD did not foul him. Potentially saves the Lakers a point. – 11:20 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Successful challenge by Frank Vogel after Anthony Davis was initially called for a foul on Julius Randle. No and-one. – 11:20 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Just thought the world should know the two dudes sitting first row on the baseline in full-on Knicks uniforms and no undershirts just chestbumped after that Randle and-one. – 11:18 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

LeBron James’ fadeaway at the buzzer is no good. Knicks and Lakers going to overtime tied at 111.

• Barrett 36-8-5

• Randle 28-14-7

• Fournier 15 pts

• James 27-11-8

• Davis 26 & 13

• Monk 27 pts – 11:11 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the Lakers lead the Knicks 87-84.

• Barrett 25-6-4

• Randle 23-10-6

• Fournier 12 pts

• Davis 22 & 9

• James 17-9-6

• Monk 22 pts

Lakers win the third quarter 31-13. – 10:28 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Julius Randle hit with a tech. He’s been getting understandably frustrated as things have gone south for the Knicks. – 10:26 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Technical foul called on Julius Randle from the bench. Third tech for Randle in two games. – 10:26 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle gets another tech. This one from the bench. – 10:25 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

All that pace the Knicks played w/ in the first half has dissipated. Lakers switching a buch now (a strategy that’s given Knicks trouble on other nights), but Knicks pounding Randle isos in other situations, too. Not getting stops to get running either. Lakers up 22-8 in the 3rd. – 10:14 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis with another good game in the works, winning a one-on-one under the rim against his former teammate Julius Randle, getting a block despite a rake across his face. – 10:10 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

New Rule:

Berman had to ask Randle about potentially being traded to Sacramento before every game. pic.twitter.com/AauVIkBltR – 9:51 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Best half for Julius Randle since _________ – 9:48 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Knicks lead the Lakers 71-56.

• Barrett 21-4-4

• Randle 20-7-6

• Fournier 10 pts

• James 15-5-3

• Davis 16 & 5

Knicks shooting 50% FGs, 45% 3Ps. Lakers just 2-of-14 from deep. – 9:46 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Julius Randle just took it to the rim on a break and Anthony Davis made a decision that he was not going to foul – or be on a poster. – 9:41 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks most valuable players tonight:

1. RJ Barrett

2. Russ Westbrook

3. Julius Randle – 9:33 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Julius Randle has 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists in first quarter vs Lakers. Randle has said in past he has extra motivation vs. LAL, the team that drafted him. In 9 games vs LAL prior to this one, Randle is averaging 23.7 points, 8.2 rebounds & 3.9 assists. – 9:14 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Lakers 42-29.

• Barrett 17-4-2

• Randle 12-5-4

• Fournier 8 pts

• Davis 9 pts

• James 6-2-2 – 9:13 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks up 42-29 after the first quarter, highest scoring first quarter of the season. Barrett first, then Randle, took charge – combined for 29. – 9:11 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

End of Q1: Knicks 42, Lakers 29.

RJ Barrett had 17 points and Julius Randle had 12. New York bludgeoned the Lakers’ defense early on. – 9:11 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Barrett-Randle combined to shoot 10 of 12 from field for 29 points in glorious 42-29 first quarter against Lake Show. – 9:10 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Figured out how to unlock Randle … just play LeBron and the Lakers in LA on national TV every game – 9:06 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Julius Randle said N🚫PE! 🙅‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/1njmzWPCjr – 8:59 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

i too watched the Sacramento Kings play this week, Julius Randle. welcome back. – 8:53 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Looks like Julius Randle is playing at half speed sometimes – 8:47 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Nice moment as Julius Randle waves to Jeanie Buss and she waves and blows kisses. It’s been said many times, but Jeanie felt a real connection to all the young guys from that period. – 8:47 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

So there are two fans courtside in Randle and Barrett uniforms…Not jerseys…Uniforms. You will not mix them up for the actual Randle and Barrett. – 8:30 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

With deadline approaching, rumors and gossip are the thing. And for Julius Randle and the Knicks: What’s next? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:37 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters;

Kemba Walker

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – 7:06 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Julius Randle doesn’t believe in “gossip” and value too low to give up on him #Lakers #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/05/nba… – 4:54 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

‘Who reported it?”

Julius Randle is skeptical of trade rumors.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:52 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Julius Randle and the Knicks: What’s next?

After signing a four-year extension in the summer that takes effect after this season there are legitimate questions of whether Randle and the franchise as currently configured are the right path. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:46 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Julius Randle doesn’t believe trade talks are for real and league sources sense value to low to sell off #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/05/nba… – 3:39 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Could we see a Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox swap before Thursday’s deadline?

@Brian Windhorst tells @EvCoRadio and @Brian Geltzeiler why that scenario is on the table #NewYorkForever #Kings pic.twitter.com/7GxNvjRcvO – 3:35 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Knicks show interest in Kings’ De’Aaron Fox amid Julius Randle trade rumors in New York sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:05 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Knicks trade talk: Randle calls reports “gossip,” team hopes to deal Walker nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/05/kni… – 12:00 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle got caught stealing a play out of Rajon Rondo’s playbook nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jerami Grant is like better-defending, thinner Julius Randle. Same questionable shot selection from both guys. – 7:24 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Thibodeau said he will go with the same lineup tomorrow against the Lakers. Randle said he’s not worried about Kemba lack of scoring – “he’s proven he can score for our team.” – 5:57 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

My pops wants to include somebody in the Julius Randle trade pic.twitter.com/fC7StedJ9m – 3:16 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic – Talking Knicks with our @Fred Katz – What should they be looking to do at the deadline? Does a Fournier trade make sense? How do they fix Julius Randle? Which young guys have the highest ceiling? And more …

theathletic.com/3111330/2022/0… – 8:24 AM

Julius Randle considers recent trade rumors surrounding him as flimsy as tinsel. After Friday’s practice at UCLA, Randle interrogated this reporter on the authors of an alleged push by Knicks management to trade him by the Feb. 10 deadline. “Who reported it? Who reported it?’’ Randle repeatedly said. The Post reported after last month’s Cam Reddish trade that management considers everything on the table after stockpiling another asset. An SNY report confirmed the Knicks are open to trading the former Lakers lottery pick, but only for a significant package. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst confirmed multiple reports, including The Post’s, that Sacramento point guard De’Aaron Fox is on the Knicks’ radar, with Randle being the only pawn who would make sense in such a deal. The idea has swirled around social media like Pacific Ocean waves. “That sounds like gossip to me,’’ Randle snapped before facing the Lakers Saturday night. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022

Indeed, the Randle trade rumors seem overblown, but it’s worth considering what Randle’s trade value is now that he failed to be named to the 2022 All-Star Game. He’s 27 years old — the beginning of his prime years. “Not now,’’ one NBA GM told The Post when asked if Randle has decent trade value. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022