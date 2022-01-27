NBA scout: Jazz a first-round exit away from Donovan Mitchell going to New York

The incessant buzz around the league is that there are those in Mitchell’s circle who believe he is too big of a star for Salt Lake City. Further, some say it’s only a matter of time before he joins former Creative Artists Agency agent and current New York Knicks president Leon Rose “They’re a first-round exit from Donovan being in New York,” an Eastern Conference scout said.

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell has missed the Utah Jazz’s past five games with a concussion, but could return this weekend. Rudy Gobert’s strained left calf — suffered late in Sunday’s loss — is considered a relatively mild injury, but his timeline to return is murky. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:11 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Donovan Mitchell could return to action this weekend for the Jazz https://t.co/pFerOxZRzr pic.twitter.com/WFZnocIL2J – 11:24 PM

Jazz are hoping that Donovan Mitchell could return this weekend from his concussion. For Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) the Jazz are going to be extra cautious but the strain is very mild and there’s reason to believe that Gobert will be playing again before the All-Star break – 10:16 PM

The Jazz are hoping to get Donovan Mitchell back this weekend from concussion protocol. – 7:51 PM

There is hope that Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell could return from his concussion this weekend, a source told @TheUndefeated. The Jazz play at Memphis on Friday and at Minnesota on Sunday. – 7:42 PM

#Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert (calf) and Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocols) OUT tonight vs. #Suns

They’re the only two players on Utah’s injury report list. – 10:36 AM

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are still listed as OUT for the Jazz’s rematch against the Suns tomorrow. No other Jazz players are on the injury report. – 6:54 PM

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will both remain out tomorrow.

No one else is on the injury report. – 6:50 PM

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are both OUT tomorrow night against the Phoenix Suns. Nobody else at this moment on the injury report – 6:50 PM

The @UtahJazz Injury Report for tomorrow’s game against the @Phoenix Suns. (as of 1/25):

OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)

OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol) – 6:50 PM

Jazz announce Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will both be out vs. the Suns tomorrow. – 6:50 PM

“It’s going to be fun.” Cam Johnson on facing #Jazz again Wednesday in Salt Lake City as Utah has several key players out in Monday’s #Suns win with two being All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/awLyXQfTXx – 1:05 AM

Love the fight!!! – 11:14 PM

Jazz Injury Report

*OUT –

Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Finger Avulsion Fracture)

– Joe Ingles (Right Ankle Sprain)

– Royce O’Neale (Right Knee Tendonitis)

– Mike Conley (Right Knee Injury Maintenance)

– Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)

– Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protoco – 7:30 PM

Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Mike Conley are all OUT vs. the Suns tonight.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, and Joe Ingles are all QUESTIONABLE.

Hassan Whiteside is off the injury report and is AVAILABLE. – 3:35 PM

Utah Jazz injury report

OUT –

Mike Conley (Right Knee Injury Maintenance)

Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)

Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)

QUESTIONABLE

– Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Finger Strain)

– Joe Ingles (Right Ankle Sprain)

– Royce O’Neale (Right Knee Tendonitis) – 3:02 PM

Jazz injury report vs. Suns:

OUT – Mike Conley (Knee, B2B)

OUT – Rudy Gobert (Calf Strain)

OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion)

QUESTIONABLE – Bojan Bogdanovic (Finger Strain)

QUESTIONABLE – Joe Ingles (Ankle Sprain)

QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale (Knee Tendonitis) – 3:01 PM

Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are all out tonight in Phoenix. Royce O’Neale, Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic are all questionable – 3:00 PM

So for tonight’s Suns-Jazz game, we’re gonna be missing Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and possibly Deandre Ayton. Boo – 2:03 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Source: Jazz C Rudy Gobert is out tonight vs. Suns due to calf strain suffered late in last night’s loss to Warriors. The strain is considered mild and isn’t expected to sideline the All-NBA big man for an extended period. Jazz are also without Donovan Mitchell (concussion). – 1:58 PM

Eric Walden: Asked about the Brian Windhorst report about him wanting to play in a bigger market, Donovan Mitchell cuts off the question, notes that in his mind, all the questions he gets when the team is losing are negative, and says it’s simple: “We’re trying to win a championship.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / January 15, 2022

Ben Anderson: I asked Donovan Mitchell about the ESPN report saying he may want to play in a bigger market, he cut me off: “Y’all like to talk a lot when we lose. I don’t understand. Y’all like to just keep all the negative stuff when we start losing, when we’re winning there’s nothing said.” -via Twitter @BensHoops / January 15, 2022

Tim MacMahon: I think that it’s a little bit different situation in Salt Lake City with Donovan Mitchell just because there is I’m gonna say at least speculation around a league that market size might matter to him. -via YouTube / January 8, 2022