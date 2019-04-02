NBA scout believes Zion Williamson's closest analog is Draymond Green originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

You probably didn't expect to wake up and read something about how Warriors forward Draymond Green is similar to Zion Williamson.

But here we are.

Williamson, a star freshman at Duke, is considered the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft -- which means everybody has an opinion on his game and his future.

"His closest analog in the NBA is probably Draymond Green, just way more athletic," one NBA scout told Andrew Sharp of Sports Illustrated. "Draymond Green with rockets in his a--. Play the four, play a little smallball five, drive the lane, pass the ball, switch and guard all five positions.

"Draymond's pretty skilled, but (Zion) is a lot more athletic, and he's stronger. He can finish around the rim better than Draymond because he's three feet higher (in the air) than Draymond."

Sounds like Zion is already bound for the Hall of Fame!

College basketball is vastly different than the NBA, which is why it's very difficult to project how any prospect will fare at the next level.

Green, despite the fact that he was the national player of the year as a senior at Michigan State, slipped to the second round and even he wasn't sure if he would stick in the NBA.

Ultimately, he turned himself into a Defensive Player of the Year, three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and indispensable heartbeat of one of the best teams in NBA history.

Even though Zion appears to be destined for greatness, we truly don't know if that will come to fruition. But if he ends up being a "Supercharged Draymond," he will be must-see TV every time he takes the floor.

As Sharp writes:

His length (6'10" wingspan) doesn't match Draymond (7'1"), so his skills as a rim protector probably won't be the same, but so much of what makes Draymond special-endless activity on his defense, high IQ, skills as a secondary playmaker, emotional impact on his teammates-is exactly what makes Zion great. The difference, obviously, will be Zion's ability to finish plays better than Draymond could ever dream. That's the supercharged part of the analogy.

And that is a scary thought, boys and girls.

