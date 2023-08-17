NBA schedule: Lakers-Nuggets, Suns-Warriors tip off season; Christmas Day, ASG and in-season tournament dates

The 2023-24 NBA schedule is out. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The wait for the 2023-24 NBA schedule came to end Thursday when the league's full regular-season slate was released. With 1,230 games on the horizon, storylines and rivalries are endless.

There will be no shortage of stars on opening night, which is set to tip off on Oct. 24 as the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Ball Arena's altitude to take on the reigning champion Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET. In the second game of a doubleheader, the Phoenix Suns will visit the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.

In addition to the immediate opportunity for Lakers star LeBron James to revisit last year's Western Conference finals loss, fans will get a first glance at two revamped teams.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and new-addition Chris Paul are set to make the Warriors another team to watch in the West. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal will join Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton in the Suns' pursuit of a title.

In another anticipated first outing, Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, will make his debut with the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 25 against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET.

In-season tournament

Details for the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament were announced last month, along with team groupings. Beginning Nov. 3, all 30 teams will participate in the group stage in three groups of five teams within each conference. All games will count toward regular-season records and statistics.

Semifinals will take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 before the championship on Dec. 9.

Christmas Day games

The Christmas Day lineup will include five games, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks at the New York Knicks at noon ET. The Warriors will visit the Nuggets at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The primetime game will likely feel familiar for James, who has played in 17 Christmas Day games — more than any other NBA player in history. Notably, he will have the holiday at home this year as the Lakers host the Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. ET.

Later games include Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET and Suns vs. Mavericks, 10:30 p.m. ET.

All-Star Game, rivals week, postseason

All-Star weekend, hosted by the Indiana Pacers, will begin on Feb. 16 with the exhibition game tipping off on Feb. 18. All-Star Saturday Night, which features the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, will take place on Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Before the break, the league will pit its stars against each other for the second annual rivals week, scheduled for Jan. 23-27 with 11 nationally televised games.

Classic and budding rivalries between teams and players will take center stage for the second annual NBA Rivals Week.



Rivalries will be the focus of all 11 nationally televised games across four networks over five days from Jan. 23-27. pic.twitter.com/mmZClxnmAv — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2023

April 14 marks the regular-season finale and will feature 15 games. Teams will fight for postseason spots during the play-in tournament from April 16-19. Playoffs will begin on April 20. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to take place on June 6.