NBA schedule: Lakers-Nuggets, Suns-Warriors kick off season; Christmas Day, ASG and in-season tournament dates

The wait for the 2023-24 NBA schedule came to end Thursday when the league's full slate was released during ESPN's "NBA Today."

There will be no shortage of stars on opening night, which is set to tip off on Oct. 24 as the Los Angels Lakers travel to Ball Arena's altitude to take on the reigning champion Denver Nuggets at 7:30 PM ET. In the double header, the Phoenix Suns will visit the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET.

In addition to the immediate opportunity for Lakers star LeBron James to revisit last year's Western Conference finals loss, fans will get a first glance at two revamped teams.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson and new-addition Chris Paul are set to make the Warriors another team to watch in the West. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal will join Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton in Suns' pursuit of a title.

Dates for the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament were announced last month along with team groupings. Beginning Nov. 3, all 30 teams will participate in the group stage in three groups of five teams within each conference. Semifinals will take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 before the championship on Dec. 9.

The Christmas Day lineup will include five games:

The NBA on Christmas Day will feature five games, with ABC or ESPN televising each matchup.



Both networks will air @warriors at @nuggets and @celtics at @Lakers. pic.twitter.com/kUDurG47aR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2023

All-Star weekend, hosted by the Indiana Pacers, will begin on Feb. 16 with the exhibition game taking place on Feb. 18.

April 14 marks the regular-season finale and will feature 15 games. Teams will fight for postseason spots during the play-in tournament from April 16-19. Playoffs will begin on April 20.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to take place on June 6.

