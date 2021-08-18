NBA schedule 2021-22 release: Nets hit road for Bucks, 76ers in opening week; head to Lakers on Christmas Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Garrett Stepien
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Durant pulls up for three in front of Giannis cropped
Kevin Durant pulls up for three in front of Giannis cropped

The NBA announced Tuesday its 2021-22 national television matchups for opening week and Christmas Day. It includes a trio of Nets games -- all road contests.

Brooklyn's slate begins Oct. 19, a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on TNT, against the Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Three days later, Oct. 22, is a 7:30 p.m. start on ESPN with the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Last but certainly not least, the Nets have a cross-country trip Dec. 25 at Staples Center in Los Angeles for a potential NBA Finals preview. Brooklyn faces the Lakers in an 8 p.m. showdown on ABC and ESPN.

After a first-round exit in the Western Conference playoffs, the Lakers retooled their roster. They created a new Big 3 in an Aug. 6 trade with the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook.

The 76ers earned the Eastern Conference's top seed but suffered a seven-game series loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the conference semifinals.

On the other side of the same round, the Nets dropped a back-and-forth set with the Bucks in as many games. While Kevin Durant and Brooklyn were not at full strength -- James Harden played Games 5-7 through a Grade 2 hamstring strain and Kyrie Irving was sidelined during the same stretch with a sprained ankle -- Milwaukee ultimately advanced, subsequently beating the Hawks and Phoenix Suns en route to the 2021 NBA Finals title.

Recommended Stories