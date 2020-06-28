NBA schedule release 2020: Dates, times, matchups for restart in Orlando

The NBA schedule release for 2020 is out.

Well, the revised, 22-teams on the Orlando campus playing “seeding games” schedule is out. Players will have been there for three weeks (for a mini training camp) by the time gams tip-off on July 30.

And the NBA is leaning right into its biggest stars.

Opening night has two games. First, it’s Zion Williamson and the Pelicans against the Jazz; then it’s the matchup everyone wants in the West — Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers vs. LeBron James and the Lakers. The next day, July 31, we get a battle at the top of the East, the Celtics vs. the Bucks.

Here are a few more notes on the NBA schedule release 2020:

• These “seeding games” count toward the regular-season standings and the stats count toward regular-season statistics.

• The Pelicans got their easy schedule back. New Orleans had the easiest schedule remaining in the NBA before the interruption, and it is the only team whose opponents have a cumulative win/loss of under .500.

• The most difficult schedule (based on opponent winning percentage) belongs to the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

• Each of the three courts used for games will be sanitized between games, meaning it is at least four hours between games on a court (once warmup time is factored in).

• Games will start as early as 12:30 Eastern on weekdays, 1 p.m. Eastern on the weekends.

• Games will start as late as 9 p.m. Eastern, and those will mostly involve West Coast teams.

• Each team has one back-to-back.

• The times and national broadcasts for games on Aug 12 and 13 are not set. They are flexible, allowing the most important games for seeding to be nationally televised.

Here is the NBA schedule release for the 2020 Orlando restart.

July 30, Opening Night

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans 6:30 p.m (TNT)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 9 p.m. (TNT)

July 31

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets 2:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers 4 p.m. (NBA TV)

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards 4 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs 8 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 1

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 2

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 2 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 4 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic, 9 p.m.

Aug. 3

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat, 1:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 4 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards, 4 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 4

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 1:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 4 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards, 4 p.m

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 6

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns, 4 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 7

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 4 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 8

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 1 p.m. (TNT)

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 9

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors, 2 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m.

Aug. 10

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns, 2:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, 8 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 11

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic, 1 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 2 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 5 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards, 9 p.m.

Aug. 12

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets, 4 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 13

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Aug. 14

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

