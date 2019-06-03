NBA: Steph Curry traveled on Andre Iguodala's clinching triple vs. Raptors in Game 2

Raptors fans have a fair bit to be sour about after their team dropped Game 2 to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Between the controversial officiating, Kyle Lowry’s apparent foul-trouble issues, failing to foul the Warriors with time running off the clock, and the fact that the Raptors looked a lot like their old playoff selves during a disastrous third quarter, Monday morning had a very sobering vibe throughout the city of Toronto.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And the latest report isn’t likely to lift the spirits of the Raptors’ passionate fanbase any time soon.

According to the NBA’s L2M report — Last Two Minute report, which takes a look at the last two minutes of play in a game where the teams are within three points of each other — Warriors guard Stephen Curry apparently traveled in the possession that led to Andre Iguodala icing the game with an open 3-pointer.

On the surface, this appears to be just another missed call on the Warriors in a game that featured many, following a regular season in which referees missing obvious travel calls became comically frequent.

But this wasn’t your typical blown call.

In the NBA’s report, the league indicates the travel was so subtle that it was observable only in enhanced video, making it all the more unlikely that one of the three referees would have been able to make that call on the floor.

Nevertheless, that’s cold comfort for Raptors fans, who were hoping to see their team claw back into the game after coughing up an 18-0 run to start the 3rd quarter.

A 2-0 lead heading west to California would have been a dream start to the Raptors’ first-ever trip to the NBA Finals.

More Raptors coverage on Yahoo Sports