NBA says Kevin Durant got away with double-dribble in final seconds

The Warriors beat the Heat on Sunday night, but the outcome easily could have been different.

On Monday afternoon, the NBA issued its "Last Two Minute Report," and there was one main takeaway.

With just over 10 seconds remaining in the game, the referees should have determined that Kevin Durant committed a turnover. Said the NBA: "Combining video evidence from multiple angles confirms that the ball does not make contact with Winslow's (MIA) foot/shin and a discontinued dribble should have been called on Durant (GSW)."

It looks like Durant got away with a double dribble here... pic.twitter.com/xp4UKWNX8v — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 11, 2019

There was no whistle, and Durant ended up missing a 3-pointer. But DeMarcus Cousins got the offensive rebound and made the go-ahead free throws after he was fouled by Justise Winslow.

Dion Waiters missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds, and the Warriors escaped with a 120-118 win.

"It's a double-dribble," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said minutes after the game ended. "Everybody can see it. Those are tough calls to make, but everybody saw it. It's right there in front of everybody. That should be a violation. And you can't miss those calls."

Just another example of the Warriors being the luckiest team of all time (sarcasm font).

