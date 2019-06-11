NBA says DeMarcus Cousins fouled Marc Gasol in final minute of Game 5 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Last Two Minute Report for Game 5 of the NBA Finals is out and the Warriors got a break.

After review, the NBA determined that DeMarcus Cousins should have been called for a foul with 49 seconds remaining:

Last Two Minute Report says this should have been a foul on DeMarcus Cousins at the rim against Marc Gasol pic.twitter.com/kxnwi7WrfE — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 11, 2019

If the whistle was blown, Gasol -- who went 7-for-8 from the line on Monday night -- would have shot two free throws.

Additionally, the report states that the officials correctly ruled that DeMarcus Cousins committed offensive goaltending with 1:59 remaining and that Cousins set a moving screen with 15.7 seconds to go.

The Raptors could not care less about these findings because it doesn't change the outcome of the game.

The Warriors staved off elimination with a 106-105 win and will host Toronto in Game 6 on Thursday night.

