NBA says all teams will play national anthem before games after Mavericks stopped

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban should have stayed quiet about the team no longer playing the national anthem before games. The NBA commented on that decision Tuesday, saying it expects all teams to follow league policy and continue playing the national anthem before games.

NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass cited fans returning to arenas as a reason to continue playing the national anthem.

NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass issued statement today concerning league’s rule on playing national anthem: “With NBA teams now in process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 10, 2021

The Mavericks have not played the national anthem before home games the entire season. The team has hosted 13 home games, but the absence of the anthem wasn't noticed until Monday, the first game in which limited fans were allowed at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Cuban confirmed to The Athletic that it was his decision to not play the national anthem before games.

Will Mark Cuban abide by the NBA's national anthem rule?

Cuban may be one of the most vocal and opinionated owners, but he's willing to cave on this issue. Cuban said the Mavericks will abide by the league's national anthem policy moving forward.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to @NYTSports on the league's decision to mandate the playing of the national anthem before games: "We are good with it." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 10, 2021

Cuban's statement will be put to the test immediately. The Mavericks host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Story continues

Unless Cuban has a last minute change of heart, the Mavericks are expected to play the national anthem prior to Wednesday's contest.

More from Yahoo Sports: