NBA rumors: Zach Norvell to sign with Warriors on 10-day contract

After sending D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade for Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors have successfully set themselves up to finish the season under the luxury-tax line. To do so, however, they must fill out the majority of their empty roster slots with minimum contracts.

Golden State has already begun that process by agreeing to NBA contracts with point guard Ky Bowman and forward Juan Toscano-Anderson on Thursday afternoon, according to sources. You can reportedly add a third name to that list.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Thursday that the Warriors are signing guard/forward Zach Norvell to a 10-day contract, citing a source. Norvell averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest in 29 games with the South Bay Lakers of the G League this season while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

Golden State is familiar with Norvell from the preseason, where he totaled 51 points over two games against the Warriors back in October.

Zach Norvell went off on the Warriors in two separate preseason games -- 22 and 29 points. Here's some highlights pic.twitter.com/sQ4MvSMUCz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 7, 2020

With Russell in Minnesota and both Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, there should be plenty of minutes available at the wing throughout the remainder of Golden State's season.

