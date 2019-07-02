NBA Rumors: Why Celtics won't pursue DeMarcus Cousins in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If you're one of the Celtics fans who thinks Boston should take a flier on DeMarcus Cousins ... we're here to rain on your parade.

The Celtics are "not interested" in signing the free-agent big man, the Boston Herald's Mark Murphy reported Tuesday. And apparently there's a straightforward reason why.

Much has been made of the continued availability of DeMarcus Cousins. According to source, Celtics are not interested. Don't want the potential drama. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 2, 2019

The Cousins rumblings grew louder after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski suggested the four-time All-Star may have to sign for the veteran minimum, a deal the C's could offer him as they pursue frontcourt depth.

But Cousins is a high-profile player with a reputation of having a short fuse -- he amassed 20 technical fouls during his last full season in 2016-17 -- who at the very least would demand plenty of attention in Boston.

That's probably not what the Celtics are looking for after last season, when Kyrie Irving and a mismatched C's roster suffered from much-publicized chemistry issues.

Boston also has agreed to terms with three big men -- Enes Kanter, Vincent Poirier and Daniel Theis -- in the last 12 hours, further suggesting Danny Ainge and Co. are just fine letting Cousins remain on the open market.

