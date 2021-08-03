NBA Rumors: Why Celtics are staying quiet in NBA free agency

Report: Why Celtics are staying quiet in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have yet to make a splash in NBA free agency, and it appears that is by design.

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reported Tuesday that the Celtics' current priority is "to retain a salary structure that makes it possible to sign a 'major' player when he comes available."

In addition, it's unlikely they use their $5.7 million taxpayers mid-level exception this offseason.

Given the Celtics' actions over the last couple of weeks, this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Boston passed on re-signing Evan Fournier -- who landed with the New York Knicks -- instead opting to trade for a cheaper wing in Josh Richardson. It also saved $3 million by trading Tristan Thompson for point guard Kris Dunn and center Bruno Fernando in a three-team deal. Richardson, Dunn and Fernando each are on expiring contracts.

The question is, who could the "major" player the C's have their eye on? Intriguing players set to hit free agency next summer include Zach LaVine, Julius Randle and if he declines his 2022 player option, Bradley Beal.