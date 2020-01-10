NBA rumors: Warriors won't trade D'Angelo Russell for Aaron Gordon

Attention all Warriors fans -- do not bet money on Golden State acquiring Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

As Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Friday morning:

A source with knowledge of the Warriors' thinking deems it "unlikely" (D'Angelo Russell) will be moved. And for those Magic fans who have been hoping for an (Aaron) Gordon-for-Russell swap, another source with knowledge of the Warriors' dealings offered a hard "no" when asked specifically about that scenario.

Well OK then.

Gordon -- a San Jose native who went to Archbishop Mitty High School -- is in the second season of a four-year, $80 million contract.

The 24-year-old is averaging 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He's shooting just 41 percent overall and 27 percent from deep -- both career lows.

Russell -- who will turn 24 in February -- is averaging 23.2 points and 6.0 assists this season, while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3-point territory.

He has missed the Warriors' last five games because of a right shoulder contusion, and will not play in Friday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

