NBA rumors: Warriors won't match Bogdan Bogdanović trade price currently

Report: Warriors currently unwilling to match Bogi trade price

On the eve of the NBA trade deadline, all appears quiet for the Warriors.

Golden State is taking calls on swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. but reportedly hasn't received any offers that made them "jump" to move the 25-year-old. The Warriors have been connected to a number of available players, with the latest rumor tying the Dubs to Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanović.

While Bogdanović would be a great fit with the Warriors, given his skillset and contract, the Hawks' current asking price is too steep for the Warriors' liking, The Mercury News' Wes Goldberg reported on the "Warriors Off Court" podcast with Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle.

“Bogdanović who I’m hearing the price that the Hawks are asking for is very, very high and not something that the Warriors are willing to match right now. Same goes for a guy like Aaron Gordon from Orlando," Goldberg said.

Bogdanović is a good 3-point shooter, can be a good secondary playmaker for the Warriors and is under contract for three more seasons. He's exactly the kind of players the Warriors would like to acquire as he would fit nicely alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson while giving the Warriors the secondary ballhandler they've been looking for to run things when Curry goes to the bench.

The Warriors will be operating over the salary cap for the foreseeable future, so the ability to acquire a talented player like Bogdanovic who is under contract for three more seasons is the type of move Golden State should look to make.

While the Warriors like Oubre and can see a role for him going forward, the swingman is expected to command $20 million per season in his next contract and could be interested in heading to a team where he can be more of a primary option as opposed to the sixth man spot he's ticketed for when Thompson returns.

Still, the Warriors can't afford to lose Oubre for nothing, which is why trading him at the deadline is an appealing option if they think re-signing him is unlikely.

The Hawks have won eight of their last nine games and are looking for players who can help them in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Would a package of Oubre, Eric Paschall and Kent Bazemore do the trick? Or would the Hawks require draft capital or a young player to give up on Bogdanović after not even a full season?

Whatever the Hawks want, it's too rich for the Warriors' taste at the moment. But a lot can change in the final 24 hours before the deadline.

