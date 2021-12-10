NBA rumors: Warriors weighing resting Steph Curry vs. Pacers on Monday

Report: Warriors weighing resting Steph vs. Pacers on Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Indiana Pacers fans hoping to watch Warriors star Steph Curry potentially break the NBA's all-time 3-point record at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night might be out of luck.

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported Friday that the Warriors are weighing resting Curry in Indiana on the front-end of a back-to-back.

The Warriors, I'm told, are weighing a night of rest for Stephen Curry in Indiana ... increasing the odds Curry breaks Ray Allen's all-time record for 3s at Madison Square Garden.



— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 10, 2021

Curry enters the Warriors' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center needing nine 3-pointers to tie Ray Allen's all-time record for career 3-pointers and 10 to break it.

If Curry doesn't get the record against the 76ers, his next chance would be Monday against the Pacers. If he sits out that game while still in pursuit of the record, he then would get the opportunity to do against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden with a national TV audience.

Curry has missed just one of the Warriors' 25 games this season, as he sat out against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 19 with a hip contusion on the back-end of a back-to-back.

If Curry indeed rests against the Indiana, Pacers fans won't be happy. But the reality is, breaking Allen's all-time record on Broadway in New York City appears to be much more appealing to the Warriors, Curry and the league.

