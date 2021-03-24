NBA rumors: Warriors' Victor Oladipo trade interest more pushed by Rockets

Report: Dubs' Oladipo trade interest more pushed by Rockets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors first were linked to Victor Oladipo a little over two weeks ago.

But how interested are they in seriously pursuing a trade for the No. 2 overall pick from the 2013 draft?

"Never really made any sense for the Warriors," Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group said Tuesday on the "Warriors Off Court" podcast with the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau. "That narrative was more pushed by [the] Houston [Rockets] than Golden State.

"I don't see it happening. There's just not enough interest there ... it's just too risky for Golden State."

Oladipo -- who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer -- is shooting below 41 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the arc through 29 games this season.

The two-time NBA All-Star almost certainly will be traded before Thursday's deadline of Noon PT, but do not expect him to be rocking a Warriors uniform.

"There's strong confidence [Houston will] execute a deal," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote Tuesday. "The Rockets are increasingly comfortable with the offers on Oladipo in the marketplace, which include young players and first-round pick combinations that the franchise believes are suitable returns to make a deal."

The big question for Golden State surrounds Kelly Oubre, who was terrific in Tuesday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, recording 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one block.

Steve Kerr on Kelly Oubre's last game before the trade deadline: "I love Kelly. He's a pro. We've talked a lot about his circumstances -- having his name tossed around. Not an easy position to be in. But this is how it works. He's definitely coveted. We'll see what happens." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 24, 2021

The good news is this won't get dragged out much longer as we will have answers regarding Oubre's future within the next 24 hours.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast