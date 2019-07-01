NBA rumors: Warriors trading Shabazz Napier, Treveon Graham to T-Wolves originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham era with the Warriors has come to an end.

Golden State is trading both players to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade deal with the Nets, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Golden State is moving Shabazz Napier, Treveon Graham and cash onto Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN. Napier and Graham are part of the D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Napier and Graham both were on non-guaranteed contracts for the 2019-20 season:

The $1.8M Shabazz Napier and $1.6M Treveon Graham contract becomes guaranteed if they are not waived by July 10. https://t.co/vdsfVTyzm2 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2019

Kevin Durant and his camp helped Golden State and Brooklyn execute the details of the sign-and-trade.

The deal can't become official until Saturday, and it's possible we still don't know the final particulars.

With Napier and Graham bound for Minnesota, the Warriors now have even more roster spots to fill, and it's somewhat unclear how much money they have at their disposal.

