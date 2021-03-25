NBA rumors: Warriors trade Marquese Chriss to Spurs for Cady Lalanne

Report: Warriors trade injured Chriss to Spurs for Lalanne originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Marquese Chriss no longer plays for the Warriors.

Golden State traded the injured big man to the San Antonio Spurs just before Thursday's trade deadline.

Chriss -- who resurrected his career last season with the Warriors -- appeared in the first two games this season. But he hasn't played since breaking his right leg during practice back on Dec. 27.

The No. 8 overall pick is expected to be sidelined the remainder of the season.

Chriss will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and could return to the Warriors.

