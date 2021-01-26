NBA rumors: Warriors talked potential Kelly Oubre trade with Pelicans

Report: Warriors talked potential Oubre trade with Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kelly Oubre recorded 14 points (2-for-3 from deep), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in the Warriors' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

And on Tuesday afternoon, his name popped up in a report regarding a possible trade.

"The Warriors and [New Orleans] Pelicans discussed a potential deal involving Kelly Oubre Jr," The Athletic's Shams Charania writes, citing sources. "There isn’t traction as of yet. Like many conversations around this time, it is a scenario."

So who would Golden State be interested in acquiring from the Pelicans?

"New Orleans has been receiving calls about the availability of Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick and has shown an openness to discussing trades around both with interested teams," Charania writes.

Oubre is making about $14.4 million this season, and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Warriors in November acquired the 25-year-old from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for two draft picks.

So if the Warriors end up keeping their 2021 1st rounder (which will happen if it lands in the Top 20), they instead will send the Thunder:

-2021 2nd rounder via Denver (probably in low 50s)

-2021 2nd rounder via Denver (probably in low 50s)

-2021 2nd rounder via Minnesota (probably in late 30s)

Redick's 2020-21 salary is just over $13 million, and he also will hit the open market this summer. The 36-year-old is having a rough start to the season, averaging just 8.1 points in 20.5 minutes per game, while shooting 30 percent from beyond the arc. But it's very safe to assume he would thrive playing alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Ball and the Pelicans did not agree on a rookie extension before the season started, and the 23-year-old will be a restricted free agent this summer. The No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 draft is earning $11 million this season, and is averaging 12.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 31.8 minutes per game. He is shooting 39 percent overall and 29 percent from 3-point range.

This year's trade deadline is March 25.

