NBA rumors: Warriors still 'apart' in Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II negotiations

The Warriors are looking to bring back both center Kevon Looney and guard Gary Payton II, but it's becoming increasingly unlikely that they will be able to retain both.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported on Thursday, citing sources, that Payton II has received a strong offer from the Portland Trail Balzers, believed to be roughly $8 million, while there remains mutual interest with the Warriors.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick reported on Thursday, citing sources, that the Warriors are working to re-sign both Payton and Looney, but it's becoming increasingly likely that Golden State will be losing GP2.

"As the first day of free agency nears a close, distance remains between the contract desires of Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II and the willingness from the Warriors to meet that number, sources told The Athletic," Slater and Amick write. "In particular, the odds that Payton departs the Warriors are rising rapidly, with the internal belief they are likely to lose him.

There is mutual interest in a reunion between the Warriors and both Payton II and Looney, The Athletic reported, although Golden State could end up losing one, if not both, to competing teams willing to offer more than the financially-strapped Warriors.

The possibility of losing Looney and Payton comes after the Warriors already lost beloved journeyman Juan Toscano-Anderson, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Both players established themselves as fan favorites throughout the season and each had heroic moments in the Warriors' run at their fourth championship in eight seasons.

Dub Nation certainly wants both players to return and it's clear that the organization does as well.

