NBA rumors: Some Warriors staffers say Draymond Green, Ben Simmons don't fit

There still are 44 games remaining in the regular season, and the front office has work to do before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. But the reality is that the organization already is looking ahead to next season, and plotting how the Warriors can be a title contender again in 2021 and beyond.

It will be fascinating to see what Golden State does with its first-round pick (which potentially could fall in the top five), and what ultimately happens with D'Angelo Russell.

Might the Dubs package the two assets in a trade for another star player? One name being tossed around in basketball circles is Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

And as Marcus Thompson of The Athletic writes:

Simmons, as one source told me, is probably the best player the Warriors could possibly get for Russell, just considering the needs of the Warriors and their potential trade partners.

Reputed for welcoming all opinions to the table, the Warriors front office probably won't be unanimous on Simmons. There are major questions about how he would fit.

A couple of people in the organization straight out said that Simmons and (Draymond) Green don't fit together.

Simmons is just 23 years old and is averaging 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 2.2 steals this season, while shooting over 56 percent from the field.

Yes, he doesn't shoot 3-pointers. And yes, Draymond hasn't shot well from deep during the regular season since he made 38.8 percent of his long balls during the 2015-16 campaign.

But you better believe that if the Warriors actually acquired the 2018 Rookie of the Year, Draymond would spend all summer getting his 3-point shot right.

And I would bet on the three-time All-Star shooting at least 34 percent from beyond the arc over the course of the season -- a respectable number that defenses would be forced to take into account when preparing for the Warriors.

Also, management would make sure that other roster spots get filled with guys who can shoot from deep to help with potential spacing issues.

Additionally, can you imagine Draymond and Simmons together on defense? They would wreak havoc.

For now, try to enjoy the rest of the season. But let's bookmark this conversation for several months down the road ...

