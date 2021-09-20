NBA rumors: Warriors have 'sincere interest' in Isaiah Thomas

Report: Warriors have 'sincere interest' in Isaiah Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Could Isaiah Thomas take his talents to the Golden State Warriors.

The former Boston Celtics guard is hoping to return to NBA action with the 2021-22 regular season less than a month away from starting.

One team with interest in signing the veteran free agent is the Golden State Warriors, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. Here's his report from Monday:

Also told Warriors have sincere interest in @isaiahthomas, sources said. The injury plagued two-time NBA All-Star told @TheUndefeated he is "fully healthy now and can do everything I used to do and more." Thomas says he physically better now than in 2017 and is dunking again. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 20, 2021

Thomas is expected to work out for the Warriors this week, HoopsHype's Jorge Sierra and Michael Scotto reported last Thursday.

The 31-year-old point guard has seen his career derailed by injuries. He's played for five teams since being traded from the Celtics before the 2017-18 campaign. Thomas played three games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

If healthy, Thomas could provide scoring off the bench. He's also a great locker room presence and could help mentor a team's young players. The Warriors have a couple recent first-round picks who would benefit from that side of Thomas.