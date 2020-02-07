NBA rumors: Warriors signing guard Jeremy Pargo to 10-day contract

The Warriors' roster reset continued Friday. After trading six players before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, this team is about to look a lot different.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday that the Warriors are signing point guard Jeremy Pargo from their G League Santa Cruz affiliate to a 10-day NBA contract.

Warriors are signing guard Jeremy Pargo of G-League affiliate Santa Cruz to a 10-day deal, league source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2020

Pargo, who turns 34 years old in March, is averaging 17.1 points and 6.1 assists per game for the Santa Cruz Warriors this season. He's shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from 3-point range.

Pargo last played in the NBA during the 2012-13 season when he played 39 games between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers. He has averaged 4.7 points and 1.8 assists per game over 83 NBA games.

