NBA rumors: Warriors sign Quinndary Weatherspoon to hardship contract

Report: Warriors sign Weatherspoon to hardship contract

The Warriors have signed Quinndary Weatherspoon to a 10-day hardship contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Weatherspoon has been playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he is averaging 15.6 points in nine games played.

Weatherspoon, 25, was selected in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. The Mississippi State product played in 31 games for the Spurs over two seasons. Last season, Weatherspoon played in 20 games and averaged 2.3 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field.

The NBA is allowing teams to sign players to hardship contracts due to the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Teams are allowed to sign one hardship player for each player they have in the health and safety protocols. The Warriors currently have both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole in the health and safety protocols.

The Warriors will take the court next on Thursday when they face the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

