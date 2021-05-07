Source: Warriors to sign Jordan Bell, convert JTA's contract

Source: Warriors to convert JTA's deal, sign Bell to two-way originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Juan Toscano-Anderson no longer will be a two-way player.

The Warriors plan to convert Toscano-Anderson's contract into a standard NBA contract and will sign former Warriors big man Jordan Bell into the vacant two-way slot, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole on Friday.

Confirmed by a league source. Plans to be finalized in a matter of days. https://t.co/mv9BtyUgcM — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 7, 2021

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater first reported the news.

Toscano-Anderson has been a vital part of the Warriors' rotation this season, defending multiple positions and displaying maximum effort night in and night out.

Since returning from a scary fall in Boston that left him concussed, Toscano-Anderson hasn't played fewer than 20 minutes in a Warriors game. He is averaging 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds on 40.8 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Bell, a former second-round pick of the Warriors, has played five games for the Washington Wizards this season. He most recently played one minute in an April 23 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 6-foot-8 center fills a hole in the Warriors' frontcourt, as Kevon Looney is the only current center option on the roster with James Wiseman out with a meniscus injury. Alen Smailagic hasn't cracked the rotation despite the limited options in that group, leading to speculation about his viability as an NBA player.

The Warriors have five regular-season games remaining, all of which will come at home. Sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, every game counts down the stretch as this team tries to earn a spot in the playoffs.

