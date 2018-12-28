NBA Rumors: Are Warriors, Robin Lopez a fit if Bulls buy him out? originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

While DeMarcus Cousins continues to progress in his rehab, the Warriors are trying to find the right mix at center.

Damian Jones opened the season as the starter, while Kevon Looney took over on Dec. 3 -- save for one Draymond Green start at the position. During that time. Looney is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while the Warriors are 8-3.

While Cousins is out, the Warriors still lack an established, veteran presence at center. That's why the New York Times' Marc Stein thinks Robin Lopez could be a possibility if the Chicago Bulls buy out the Stanford alum.

Lopez is available for trades, Stein reported on Monday citing league sources. But, the 30-year-old's $14.4 million salary makes him a far more likely buyout candidate following the Feb. 7 trade deadline, which is a market Stein says the Warriors have prepared for by keeping an open roster spot all season.

Lopez is playing just 17.4 minutes per game this season, averaging 6.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. His defensive rating (103.6) is the third-best of his career, but his rebound percentage (6.9 percent) is the lowest.

Looney was better by both marks entering Thursday, while Jones also had a rebound percentage than Lopez. Plus, Looney and Jones' offensive ratings were third- and fourth-highest on the Warriors entering Thursday, respectively.

Perhaps a change of scenery could invigorate Lopez, as could the pursuit of a ring. With an open roster spot, and no real progress on the Patrick McCaw front, adding a veteran center like Lopez would make sense for the Warriors. A lot will depend on how Cousins integrates into the lineup, too.

Until that happens, it seems like just about everything is on the table for the Warriors.